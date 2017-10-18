Ellensburg woman arrested for theft

SUNNYSIDE — An Ellensburg woman was arrested here Monday on a theft charge.
According to the city jail log, Taira Lynn Bryant, 26, of 608 E. Second St., Ellensburg, was jailed on a possible charge of third-degree theft-less than $750.
The arrest occurred at 12:05 a.m., the jail log said.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment