Man arrested for PWC offense

SUNNYSIDE — A local man was arrested Monday for allegedly operating a personal watercraft in a reckless manner.
Alfredo Guzman-Torres, 20, of 100 E. Edison Ave., was arrested at 1:29 p.m. at Sunnyside High School and held on the charge in the city jail, records show.
Details of the incident leading to his arrest were not immediately available.
