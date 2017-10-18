Man killed on South Wapato Road

WEST RICHLAND — An unidentified man was killed early yesterday in a hit-and-run crash on South Wapato Road, 5.4 miles west of the city.
According to the Washington State Patrol, the man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking in the northbound lane.
The vehicle fled the scene, and a suspect is being sought, officials said. A second vehicle, driven by Hector M. Medina, 44, of Toppenish, struck the body about 5:43 a.m. after an “unknown amount of time passed.”
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment