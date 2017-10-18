Man killed on South Wapato Road

— An unidentified man was killed early yesterday in a hit-and-run crash on South Wapato Road, 5.4 miles west of the city.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while he was walking in the northbound lane.

The vehicle fled the scene, and a suspect is being sought, officials said. A second vehicle, driven by Hector M. Medina, 44, of Toppenish, struck the body about 5:43 a.m. after an “unknown amount of time passed.”