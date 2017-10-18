Alejandro (Alex) Arevalo Sr. peacefully passed away at home with family by his side Oct. 15, 2017.

Alex was born Aug. 26, 1929, in Edinburg, Texas to Dolorez Arevalo and Irene Colchado-Arevalo.

At a young age, Alex learned to work hard at everything; a trait in which he carried throughout his life. Alex worked alongside his Dad to provide for his younger siblings. Through this experience, he developed a strong mindset of working hard to successfully provide for his family. With limited resources, this did not stop Alex. He was a go getter, very motivated and always put his family needs first. Many would say he was a selfless and caring person.

Alex married the love of his life, Otila Hernandez in March,1952. Together, they made a life in Washington, where they raised their four children: Mario, Alex Jr, Elsa and Jose. Alex also had a son, Armando from a previous marriage in Texas. He taught his children hard work ethics, respect and the ability to strive for what you want in life.

As the provider for his family, Alex worked as a farm laborer, irrigator and was given the opportunity to become a labor contractor. Alex was very well known by farmers throughout the Valley because of his ability to always get the job done. Many had faith in him.

Eventually, Alex saved enough money to purchase his first 10-wheeler truck. With this truck, Alex worked independently to haul vegetables during the harvest season.

He accumulated money to start his own trucking business, “Alex Arevalo and Sons”. This business was the foundational start to his sons’ success.

Alex enjoyed plowing snow every winter. He even recruited his sons and grandsons to join in on the fun. He was “working even when he wasn’t working”.

When Alex wasn’t “working”, you could find him along the Columbia River catching some salmon. Fishing and being an outdoors man was his biggest hobby. He also enjoyed going to his sons house to watch boxing, BBQing and eating some good food.

His greatest treasure of all was all his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed their company, telling stories about his childhood (in dull detail) and most of all spending time with everyone.

Alex was a wise man, respected by many with a good sense a humor. He made things happen, always succeeded in what he did and was well liked. As quoted by many, “Alex knew he would become more than what he was”.

“Hando” is survived by his loving wife, Otila H. Arevalo; their children Mario, Alex Jr. (Judy), Jose and Elsa, 17 grandchildren; Nylvia, Armando, Arnold, Andrew, Mark, Melanie, Nathan, Stacy, Matthew, Austin, Jaymee, Andrea, Brittney, Sadelle, Jacob, Aaron and Kevin; 25 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren (with two more on the way), sisters; Zenaida Perez, Oralia Gamboa, Macrina Garvin and Odilia Rodriguez, brothers; “the twins” Ismael and Israel Arevalo, and Gilberto Arevalo.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Dolorez and Irene Arevalo, son Armando Arevalo and brother Reymundo Arevalo.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. with the Recital of the Holy Rosary at 6 pm on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home followed by a horse drawn hearse procession to graveside services at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sunnyside.

A reception will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home after graveside services.

