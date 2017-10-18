Children taken by state CPS

Three children were taken into state care early Monday morning after three adults were arrested for an alleged illegal marijuana grow.

Luis Arturo Ramirez-Rivera, Maritza Yanet Galvan-Miranda and Martha Z. Galvan-Miranda were released on their own recognizance from the Yakima County Jail yesterday.

Ramirez-Rivera, 28, is charged with maintaining a dwelling and vehicle for drugs, and manufacture, delivery and possession of marijuana and counterfeit substance.

Maritza Galvan-Miranda, 21, is charged with maintaining a dwelling and vehicle for drugs, and manufacture, delivery and possession of marijuana and counterfeit substance.

Martha Z. Galvan-Miranda, 23, is charged with second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, maintaining a dwelling and vehicle for drugs, and manufacture, delivery and possession of marijuana and counterfeit substance.

Police did not say how the women and man were related.

All three appeared yesterday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court before Judge Gayle M. Harthcock. Details of the first-appearance hearings were not available.

The arrests occurred after midnight Monday.

The marijuana was discovered after a neighbor called police after hearing three shots fired at about 11:43 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of East Second Street.

Officer C. Hecker was first on the scene, where he was contacted by Adriana Villaba.

Villaba said she and her friends were parked in front of her house at 408 Second Street when a woman and man exited a nearby pickup and walked toward them yelling expletives, court records show.

The woman pulled out a gun and fired three or four shots into the air while ordering them to leave, records show.

Fearing for their lives, Villaba drove away.

“Adriana was very distraught and was crying. She was concerned about the children in her residence,” Hecker reported.

Police arriving on-scene shouted commands toward the house at 410 E. Second St. over a patrol vehicle’s public address system, records show. With emergency lights glaring and airhorn blaring, police advised everyone in the house to exit.

About two hours later, Ramirez-Rivera came out, records show. He told police two women and children were in the house.

A search warrant was obtained to search the residence for individuals and a firearm, records show. But when a tactical vehicle arrived 15 minutes later, the two women came out.

Witnesses said they used children as shields.

All three suspects were booked into the Sunnyside jail at 2:30 a.m., then transferred later to the Yakima County jail.

While securing the residence, officers found a marijuana processing operation in the garage, records show. They also found about 20 pounds of marijuana there, processed marijuana on a kitchen table and marijuana drying in a hallway.

The .380 caliber pistol used in the scare was located inside a toy in a child’s crib, records show. It contained live ammunition in the chamber and the clip.

There were three children in the apartment, records show.

During a Child Protective Services Family meeting, Marta Galvan-Miranda confessed to firing at least one shot into the air, Hecker said. Child Protective Services took custody of the children while the adults were booked. Further details on the children were not released.