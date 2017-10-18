Driver arrested

SUNNYSIDE — A local man found himself in the city jail following a traffic stop at 5:10 p.m. Monday.
Eduardo Chavez-Renteria, 45, of 722 Wood Road, was charged with second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving without an ignition interlock, jail records show.
