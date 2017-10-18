Guadalupe "Oping" P. Hutson

Guadalupe P. Hutson, known as Oping by most, 75, Mabton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017 from stage 4 Lung Cancer.

A Time of Remembrance will be held from 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 22, at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Oping was born Dec. 12, 1941 in The Philippines. She attended St. Louis College.

Oping was married to Marion Hutson Sr. on Feb. 21, 1964; they were married 53 years.

Oping worked as a Deputy Clerk for City of Mabton for 26.

She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, volunteering, spending time with her grand/great grandchildren. She was also actively involved in GMA (Greater Mabton Association, Historical Association, Worked with Mabton Pageant, Mabton Food Bank, Senior Christmas Dinner, Member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Mabton Community Days.

Oping is survived by her husband, Marion Hutson Sr., Marion Hutson Jr., Christine Martinez, spouse, David Martinez, Michele Medelez, April Hutson, spouse Maria Puentes. She was the sister of Milagros Prepose, Johnny Prepose, Velma Sapigao, Eduardo Prepose, Felicidad Prepose, Delia Guerrero, Severo Prepose and Rodolfo Perpose. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tabatha Rochon married to Garrett, Dominic Martinez married to Adilene, Angela Medelez, and Jasmine Medelez, great- grandchildren Kaylee and Kane Rochon, and Lorelee Martinez and many nieces/nephews and many other family and friends.

Oping is preceded in death by her father Severo Prepose, Her mother Crispina Prepose.

The family of Oping wishes to thank all the friends and family for their support and prayers at this time.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.