Steward Rogers, 56, our father and brother, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, in Prosser.

Steward was born in Sunnyside, on Aug. 22, 1961, to Margery (Mowen) Rogers. He attended Sunnyside schools and graduated from high school in 1979. After graduation, he attended Eastern Washington University. He continued to live in Sunnyside until 2007, when he moved to Prosser.

Steward had a long career at SunSteel in Sunnyside. He started working there when he was 20-years-old as a welder and stayed loyal to the company. His influence was everywhere there from purchasing, to drawing, quality control and production. He held the title of the longest tenured employee having started in February, 1981.

Steward loved to play golf and spent most weekends playing the game he loved. He was a member at the Black Rock Creek Golf Course. He had many friends in his golf world, and we know he will be missed. His laidback personality and dedication to the game made golf a perfect game for him.

He loved his two children, Jacob and Alexa, and was very proud of their accomplishments as young adults in their careers.

He cherished his grandson, Daniel, and looked forward to the birth of his second grandchild.

Steward is survived by his son Jacob (Li An Gan) of Mt. View, Calif.; daughter, Alexa Rogers (Daniel Perez) of Grandview; grandson, Daniel A Perez; sister, Susan (Bob) Braun; niece Lynnea Schlieman and nephew, Heath Braun.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Margery Rogers; brother, Steven Rogers, and a special Auntie O, (Opal Ball).

Steward, you were my quiet, gentle hero and I thank God, my Rock, for having the privilege of calling you my brother for 56 years.

No formal services will be held. Memorials can be made to First Tee Golf or a charity of your choice.

