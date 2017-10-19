Former Granger chief on hot seat

— Former Police Chief Robert Perales may lose his law enforcement credentials.

The state Criminal Justice Training Commission notified Perales on Oct. 14, including the reasons for its decision.

Certification Manager Tisha Jones said Perales can request a hearing to refute the charges the commission brings.

She said a hearing would occur within 180 days, if Perales responds.

“This is an administrative process, not a criminal process,” Jones said.

Perales was allowed to retire earlier this year from the Police Department with about $170,000 in wages and benefits.

He had been under fire after being convicted May 26 of false swearing, commonly known as perjury, in Yakima County District Court.

The city found it easier to negotiate a retirement than to fire him, officials said at the time.

The commission’s statement to Perales cited two counts of disqualifying misconduct.

Count No. 1 said: On or about May 26, 2017, Robert Perales was convicted of the crime of false swearing in Yakima County District Court for false statements made while under oath on June 11, 2015.

Perales made those statements in a harassment case involving an ex-girlfriend.

The second count dealt with that incident, and said: On or about May 1, 2015, Perales committed

misconduct and/or

failure of duty when he made several unwanted, prolonged contacts with Imelda Mancinas at her workplace in Sunnyside.

The second count also dealt with Perales “repeatedly restricting the movement of Mancinas.

“Robert Perales was on duty, in uniform, armed and driving a police vehicle during his contacts with Imelda Mancinas,” the statement of charges read.

If Perales requests a hearing, it would take place in front of a panel. After the commission laid out its case, Perales would have the opportunity to refute it.

“If he doesn’t request a hearing or respond to the statement, his certification will be revoked,” Jones said.

Hearing coordinator Sonja Peterson said yesterday that Perales had not responded.