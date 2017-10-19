0

Homecoming in Mabton

The community royalty waves as the parade begins.

Thursday, October 19, 2017

Flutist Korina Medina, an eighth-grade student, and the school band play “Shut up and Dance.”

Brooke DelaFuente, a fourth-grader, welcomes Charlie Brown’s “Great Pumpkin.”

