Norberta R. Saenz, 94, of West Richland, and a former Mabton resident, died Oct. 17, 2017 in Richland.

She was born March 24, 192, in China Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Viewing and visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

Burial will follow at Mabton Cemetery in Mabton. T

Those wishing to sign Berta’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.