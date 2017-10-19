Pumpkin decorating Oct. 21

Get ready for Halloween with pumpkin decorating. Local farmer Megan Kinsey is hand picking a variety of pumpkin shapes and sizes for you to choose your favorite. A glass of Sheffield Cider comes with each pumpkin. Cider is available for the kids, while adults can enjoy a glass or share a bottle from the variety of wines produced by Côte Bonneville. Fun for the whole family!
Event is from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 1413 E Edison Ave. Cost is $15 and includes pumpkin, decorating supplies, and a glass of cider.
