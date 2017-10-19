Sunnyside school bus, car collide north of Outlook

A Sunnyside School District bus collided with a car yesterday afternoon on North Outlook Road.

No children were on the bus.

Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputies investigating the crash were still wrapping up their investigation at press time.

Witnesses arriving at the scene just after the crash told emergency personnel that a Honda Accord was southbound on North Outlook Road and the bus was westbound on Hudson Road just prior to the crash.

The bus apparently turned left in front of the car, which struck the rear of the bus and careened into a roadside swale.

The vehicle came to rest against a fence.

Responders closed the intersection to clean up the debris.

Meanwhile, another school bus dropping off children in the area was delayed about 10 minutes.

School District Superintendent Kevin McKay had yet to be briefed on the crash at press time. The names of the drivers were not available at press time.

More information is expected to be released today.