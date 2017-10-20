Chefs on duty

Photo by Julia Hart
Sunnyside Lower Valley Credit Union “chefs”, left to right, Santiago Palencia, Gaby Ayala and Valeria Ramirez man the grill serving hotdogs as part of the Credit Union Appreciation Days Thursday. Today is cookie day at the credit union, celebrating National Credit Union Week.
