Investigator: Bus may have failed to yield right-of-way

— The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office deputy who responded to a collision between a Sunnyside school bus and a car reported the bus driver may have caused the crash.

According to Detective Sgt. Mike Russell, the report has yet to be finished. He did not have the names of the drivers.

Sunnyside Schools Superintendent Kevin McKay did not know the name of the bus driver yesterday.

Russell said there were no injuries; there were no children on the bus.

The bus was hardly damaged, he said. But a Honda was damaged.

A deputy arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. to find a 2013 school bus stopped on North Outlook

Road and a 2003 Honda Accord in the adjacent ditch.

Russell said the deputy interviewed both drivers and came to the conclusion the bus driver may have failed to give right-of-way.

Witnesses at the scene told The Daily Sun the same thing, that the bus pulled out in front of the car.

Russell said the deputy ascertained the bus was on Hudson Road while the Honda was southbound on Outlook. The bus apparently turned in front of the car.