Norberta R. Saenz, 94, of West Richland, formerly of Mabton, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Richland.

Berta was born March 24, 1923, in China Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the daughter of Celso and Felipa (Loredo) Rodriguez. She attended elementary school in Mexico. On Dec. 29, 1938, she married Felipe Saenz in China Nuevo Leon, Mexico. In 1952, Berta and Felipe moved to Texas before later settling in Washington State, where they made their home.

Berta was an in-home daycare owner for many years. She loved crocheting, reading her Bible, baking, cooking, caring for her roses and visiting with family and friends. She was a member of the Grandview Church of Christ.

Berta is survived by five children; Lydia Ochoa of Bellingham, Manuel Saenz of Toppenish, Nick Saenz (Veda) of Anna, Texas, Olga Ramos (Efren) of Pasco, and Elva Lopez (Abel) of West Richland, and daugh-ter-in-law Marylou Saenz of Mabton. She is also survived by 29 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and numerous great-great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Felipe Saenz, parents Celso and Felipa Rodriguez, sons Pedro Saenz, Jose Saenz, Juan Saenz and grandson Daniel Saenz.

Viewing and visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Burial will follow at Mabton Cemetery in Mabton.

