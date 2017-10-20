Political signs downed, stolen, and damaged

— Someone has been downing, damaging and/or stealing political signs.

The victim is Betty Garza, who is running for City Council position No. 3 against incumbent Ron Stremler.

After Stremler became aware, he visited with Garza to assure he had nothing to do with these problems. He called it disrespectful.

“I do not condone it,” he said.

In a letter to the The Daily Sun Stremler said: “I would encourage anyone who has information as to who is doing this to contact my opponent with the information.”

According to Stremler, political signs are protected by law. It is illegal to remove them, and if they are on private property, criminal trespass comes into play.

Garza said the first incident occurred on Oct. 12. She came home from work to find the four signs on her own property knocked to the ground.

The next night two of her signs were downed at her neighbor’s home. Driving home the third night, she ran over one of her signs.

Two of the signs were in the street. When she went to put them back, she noticed that two were missing.

Garza said John Henry, also a council candidate, had his sign on Garza’s property, and it was knocked down. It was out in the street the third night.