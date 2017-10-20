Satus-area blaze extinguished

— A wildfire that ignited some time around 5 p.m. Wednesday was contained early Thursday morning after consuming about 2,500 acres of the Satus.

The fire burned along Plank Road and westward. There was no property damage or personal injury, Yakima County Fire District No. 5 Deputy Chief Joel Byam said.

According to Byam, the blaze started at around 5 p.m. His station responded to a report of an unknown type of fire in the 3000 block of Tule Road, which runs west from Plank Road into the foothills of Toppenish Ridge south of Granger.

“While en route, units were advised of multiple reports of a brush fire on the hillside, spreading rapidly,” Byam said.

On the arrival of the first fire units, Byam said, they reported a fast moving, wind-driven fire of around 100 acres.

District 5 operated in a unified command with Yakama Nation Fire Management, Byam said. The fire burned up and over a ridge to the north, driven by strong winds and dry conditions.

District 5 had 16 fire apparatus at the fire, Byam said. A second alarm was called, requesting units from the upper valley.

Fire was contained roughly at around 2:45 a.m. By that time, the fire was estimated to be between 2,000 and 2,500 acres.

There were still some small fires within the containment, which firefighters monitored until they were completely out about 2:30 p.m. yesterday.

Byam said the cause of the fire was unknown yesterday.