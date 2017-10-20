Sheriff finds body in river

— The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has recovered a body from the Yakima River and is asking for help in identifying it.

The sheriff’s office learned of the body about 2:30 yesterday when someone called in the sighting.

The body was found near the state Highway 22 bridge that connects Buena, Toppenish and Interstate 82.

According to Detective Sgt. Mike Russell, a death investigation was started upon retrieval of the body. He said an initial investigation of the body suggests the deceased is a male.

Russell said there was no immediate evidence of foul play. He said it appears the body has been in the water an extended period of time.

“The identity of the deceased is not known at this time,” Russell said. “It would be premature to speculate on the possible identity.”

Russell said an autopsy will be conducted Monday with hopes of determining a cause of death. He is in hopes that someone will step forward with a clue.

Russell said that all active missing persons cases are being evaluated as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information that might help identify the deceased is urged to call the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office at 574-2500 or 800-572-0490.

Tips, including those that are anonymous, can be called into Crime Stoppers of Yakima County at 248-9980 or 800-248-9980 or on the internet at yakima.crimestoppersweb.com.