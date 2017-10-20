Sunnyside budget nears $30 million

— When the City Council receives the finished preliminary 2018 city budget, it will be nearly $30 million.

The budget was developed by City Manager Don Day and City Finance Director Elizabeth Alba.

“She compiles it, she crunches the revenue numbers,” Day said.

He added that all department heads are involved. They bring their plans, goals and wishes to the process.

Day then goes over numbers before handing the budget to council members. They will have it in hand for Monday’s regular council meeting.

The budget is expected to be among the discussion topics Monday. The public budget hearings will be scheduled then.

Mayor Jim Restucci said the first hearing will be within 15 days of Monday’s meeting.

Council was involved in the budget process, too, hosting three public workshops at which Day, Alba and department heads made the case for this budget.

Not much was changed from the original preliminary budget for 2018, but a lot has changed since the 2017 budget.

The proposed budget tops out at $29,841,426. The 2017 budget was $24,373,172.89. The city plans to spend $5,468,253.11 more this year.

The revenues are there to match the expenditures, Day said. For instance, the Federal Aviation Administration is putting up nearly all of the $3 million for Municipal Airport upgrades.

Water fund revenues are going up $1.5 next year. Day said that is the result of rate increases council approved last year. Same for the garbage fund, for which revenues will rise 392,604.

At the third workshop, Alba revealed the budget includes the wish list Public Works Director Shane Fisher advocated for at first workshop. It was in there from the beginning, she said, and the city will have the revenues to cover.

Alba was not available for that workshop, and council had the impression Fisher was asking for add-ons.

At the third workshop Day said the budget also contained the funding for some changes in administration.

Alba will become Director of Administration. Delilah Saenz will become supervisor of the finance department.

Both women will have increased salaries, Day said because they will be taking on added responsibilities. Alba will add supervision of the municipal court administration.

Alba also told council about a plan involving internet service that will reduce that cost by 29,000.

Alba proposed the city change from Century Link to Yakima County’s service. In addition to savings, the city would enjoy faster service and less down time.

Century Link’s service costs the city $34,557.48 per year, Alba said. Yakima County’s would cost $4,970 per year.

First, the city would have to spend $91,000 to install all the fiber that would be needed to make sure all departments are connected.

“We would return our investment in three years,” she said.