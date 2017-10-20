Two injured in three-car crash

— Two people were injured but not seriously when three cars collided at the intersection of South First Street and Nikolai Ave. just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The crash prompted the closure of the street from Lincoln Avenue south to South Hill Park.

Police Chief Al Escalera said the report he was forwarding didn’t have names, only a description.

Escalera said the Sunnyside Fire Department also responded to the call.

There was no fire, but some emergency medical attention was needed.

Escalera said one of the injured persons was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital and was treated and released.

The second injured person was treated and released at the scene by emergency medical personnel.

Escalera said the car that caused the accident was northbound on First. It crossed the centerline and struck a southbound car.

The third car was trailing the second car and struck it from behind when it came to an abrupt halt.