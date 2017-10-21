Friday, Oct. 20, headline news from the Lower Yakima Valley

SUNNYSIDE — Here are the Friday, Oct. 20th, headlines from the Lower Yakima Valley and The Daily Sun News.
The Sunnyside City Council will get its first look at a preliminary $30 million budget when it meets Monday evening.
Police are investigating a three-car pileup on South First Street. The crash left two injured and the road was closed several hours Thursday evening in Sunnyside.
Yakama Tribal Fire officials say they extinguished the Toppenish Ridge brush fire after it devoured about 2,500 acres Thursday night south of Granger.
Yakima County Sheriff’s Office investigators continue to review the details of a crash involving a school bus north of Outlook
In sports, the Sunnyside Christian, Granger and Prosser volleyball teams all won their Thursday evening matches in three sets.
