Budget public hearing today

— Residents will get their first crack the city’s 2018 preliminary budget, set at near $30 million.

The budget is more than $5 million higher than the 2017 budget. City Manager Don Day said that was mostly because of grant-funded projects which also beef up the revenue side.

The city plans to spend $29,841,426 while bringing in revenues of $35,233,948.

According to a legal notice published by the city, the hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Law and Justice Center, 401 Home St.

The regular meeting agenda will include a presentation by Sunnyside School District Superintendent Kevin McKay.

Council members will also consider giving Mayor James Restucci authority to sign a grant agreement with the Washington State office of Public Defense. The grant is for the purpose of improving the quality of public defense service in the state.