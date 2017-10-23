Drug distribution nets 150 months, 5 years probation

— Jose Alberto Abundiz, a.k.a. “Scarface”, of Yakima, was sentenced 150 months in prison on drug convictions.

Abundiz pled guilty June 28, to distribution of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.



United States District Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson sentenced Abundiz to a 150-month term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision after he is released from Federal prison.

Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, handled the prosecution.

According to information disclosed during court proceedings, in August of 2016, a citizen advised that a person known as “Scarface” was selling methamphetamine.

The citizen later identified “Scarface” as Jose Alberto Abundiz. Law enforcement officers subsequently confirmed that Abundiz was distributing methamphetamine in the Yakima area. On September 7, 2016. It was at that point that officers executed multiple search warrants in Yakima.



The officers seized more than $4,000 in U.S. currency, ammunition, firearms, and a significant amount of methamphetamine, Harrington said.



“This case again highlights the commitment, dedication, and strong partnership among local, state, and federal law enforcement officers in combating drug trafficking in the Eastern District of Washington,” Harrington said.