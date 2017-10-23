Mabton royalty

Photo by Roger Harnack
Mabton High School’s Jennifer Harris crowned the homecoming royalty during half-time of Friday night’s football game against Tri-Cities Prep. Noemi Galarza was crowned queen and Max Ruiz was king. Not pictured are prince and princesses, Santos Gonzalez and Cassandra Ruiz, seniors; Adrian Priety and Kassandra Vargas, juniors; Ivan Garcias and Astrid Galarza, sophomores; and Adrian Garcia and Brianna Castellanos, freshmen.
