Police investigate drive-by shootings

— Two drive-by shootings Friday are under investigation, including one that resulted in a man being struck by a bullet in the leg.

The shooting in Grandview was the second of the morning — the first was in Prosser.

No one was injured by gunfire in Prosser.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, Grandview Police were alerted to shots fired in the 400 block of East Second Street.

An adult male was found with a gunshot wound to the leg, Police Chief Kal Fuller said in a press release.

The unnamed victim told officers he was in the driveway at 410 E. Second St. when a silver sedan drove by and a rifle was pointed at him from the vehicle, Fuller said.

Several shots were fired at the victim before the vehicle drove away, he said.

The shooting is the second targeted at the home in less than a week, Fuller said.

“At this time, we do not have enough evidence to determine how the two cases may or may not be related,” he said.

The victim was treated for his injury at the scene while police combed the area for the suspect vehicle and evidence, Fuller said.

Several bullet holes on a vehicle parked in the driveway were located, he said.

The 400 block of East Second Street was closed, and a search warrant was being requested as of 2:15 p.m. Friday. Police were seeking a warrant for the home, Fuller said.

East Second Street, from Cedar to Douglas avenues, was closed while police processed the scene, Fuller said.

“We are glad that no one was seriously injured,” Fuller said. “We want to thank everyone who called in to report hearing the gunshots.”

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is urged to call the Grandview Police at 509-882-2000.

The Prosser drive-by shooting took place just after 4:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Ellen Avenue.

A home was struck several times, and Officer Cole of the Prosser Police Department said it’s believed the home was targeted.

There were five people inside the home at the time of the shooting. Cole said none of those people were injured.

Due to the early morning hour, police haven’t found any witnesses with a description of a suspect or vehicle involved in the shooting, Cole said.

Shell casings and bullet fragments recovered from the scene are being sent to the Washington State Crime Lab for analysis, he said.

The incident is still under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the Prosser Police Department at 509-786-1500.