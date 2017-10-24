Richard “Dick” Roberts, 96, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Sun Terrace, Prosser.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1921, in Mabton, WA to Dee and Nettie Roberts. He lived with his parents and siblings in the Glade area south of Mabton and attended the Plainview school through the 8th grade. After his school years, he worked for various farmers in the area. Dick enlisted in the Army Air Corps in December 1941. He was an airplane mechanic on P-47s and on the pre-flight line in England, France, Belgium, and Germany. In October 1945, he came back to the Glade area to farm on what had been the Albert Guy Roberts place.

Dick married Hazel Kilmer, from Mabton, in Toppenish on Oct. 16, 1948. They resided on the farm on Ridge Road, south of Mabton almost all their 69 years of married life until they moved to Sun Terrace in July 2017.

Dick had been a member of the Glade Fire Department, school board member of the Dorothy School District, member of the Alder Creek Grange, member of the Alder Creek Pioneer Association.

Dick is survived by his wife, Hazel; three daughters, Carol (Jim) Carter of Bickleton; Peggy (Bob) Hanan of Roosevelt, and Cindy (Mike) Harris of Mabton; eight grandchildren, Jessi (Michael Daves) Carter of Brooklyn, NY, Jeremy (Jodi) Carter of Lake Stevens, Jennifer (Eric) Lysen of Bellingham, Heather (Ken) Fredericksen of Wenatchee, Emily Harris of Yakima, Alyson Harris of Yakima, Erin Roberts of Sunnyside, and Guy (Colleen) Roberts of Vancouver, nine great grandchildren, Chloe Carter-Daves, Ethan Davis, Meghan Davis, Katelyn Davis, William Johnson, Gunnar Bruseau, Archer Bruseau, Magnus Lysen, Soren Roberts; one brother, Joe (Agnes) Roberts of Sunnyside and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents; son, Jack; three sisters, Nellie Miller, Ethel Mains, Mary Shotwell; one brother, Dan Roberts.

Viewing and visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Graveside service will be Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at 9 a.m. at the Glade Cemetery on Ridge Road. in Mabton. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Glade Cemetery Association, P O Box 9, Bickleton, WA 99322. Those wishing to sign Dick’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.