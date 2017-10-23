Work for Council at meeting

City Council and Committee-of-the-whole, essentially the same body, have scheduled special meetings today, starting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 207 W. Second St.

The Council with deal with some of the same issues as the committee, but not all are the same.

The committee will deal with a resolution to authorize the mayor to sign and an interlocal agreement with Yakima County for detention of prisoners.

This is a yearly contract that allows Grandview to house detainees at Yakima County Jail. The charge from the county is $58.85 per day per inmate.

The committee will consider a similar interlocal agreement with the City of Sunnyside. The charge from there is $47. Last year the charge was $42.

The Yakima County contract is for detainees who will held for an extended time or are in transit to a distant detention facility. Grandview jail is temporary.

The committee will consider an ordinance to levy its 2018 property tax. That will increase the revenue amount by $21,830 over 2017 to $1,533,600, a 1.4 percent increase.

The committee will also consider a resolution to bring the city’s employment compensation package in line with new state law.

Washington voters approved Initiative 1443, which adjusted the minimum wage and declared that part-time employees are entitled to paid sick leave.

Before the new rules, only full-time employees received paid sick leave.

The new arrangement the committee will consider continues with eight hours of sick leave for each month worked with a maximum of 225 days for full time.

Part time employees would receive paid sick leave in proportion to the number of hours worked.

City employees who volunteer for police or fire duty would receive one paid day of sick leave for each year served.

And there would be buyout possibilities for accrued leave in the case of death or retirement as long as the employee had a minimum of 360 hours of paid leave banked.

Persons employed before Jan. 1, 2007 would receive 50 percent cash out and those hired after that date would be entitled to 25 percent.

Council will approve and 8-item agenda and consider four active agenda items.

First on the active agenda is public a hearing regarding the city’s current expense fund revenue sources. That revenue is expected to total $5,290,685.

Council will consider a resolution to approve an interlocal agreement with the city of Toppenish for cooperative use of facilities, equipment and personnel.