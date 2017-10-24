Jose Angel Velasco Merino, born Oct. 22, 2017, of Sunnyside died Oct. 22, 2017.

Viewing and visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral liturgy at 1 p.m. Friday Oct. 27, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside followed by graveside services at the Outlook Cemetery.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.