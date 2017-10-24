Robert “Bob” M. Jones, 90, of Grandview, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, at his home.

Bob was born on Oct. 27, 1926, in Grandview, the son of Fred and Edna (Alexander) Jones. Bob’s schooling included eight years at old Waneta School, 3½ at Sunnyside High School and the school of hard knocks.

One of Bob’s most memorable times at Sunnyside High School was throwing a no-hitter against Zillah High School.

Following school Bob went to work for his Uncle Harry Jones on the Rattle Snake Ridge. In 1950, Bob was drafted into the United States Army and while serving in Korea was wounded. He was later discharged in 1952. He then served his country in the Army Reserve. On Sept. 12, 1953, Bob married the love of his life, Shirlene Evans at the Sunnyside First Baptist Church. Bob farmed 160 acres raising cattle, corn and hay.

He joined the Yakima County Farm Bureau in 1962 and later the Grandview Chapter. Bob later became the Yakima County Farm Bureau Director and Washington State Farm Bureau president. These positions allowed him the opportunity of meeting President Ronald Regan on two occasions and other notable dignitaries.

Bob was a member of the Prosser American Legion, Sunnyside V.F.W., Lower Valley Elks 2112 and Black Rock Creek Golf Course.

Bob is survived by his loving wife Shirlene Jones of Grandview, one son, Duane Jones of Salem, Ore., niece Cheryl Kinter of Pullman, one step granddaughter Stacey Mabrey of Sacramento, Calif., and numerous step great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Edna Jones, one step granddaughter Shannon Rose Mabrey and sister Doris Kinter.

Graveside inurnment service will be held with military honors on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Bob’s memory may contribute to the Union Gospel Mission

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.