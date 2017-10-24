Rosa Lee Perez, 56, of Outlook, died Oct. 20, 2017, in Richland.

She was born June 20, 1961, in Sunnyside.

Viewing and visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral liturgy at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.

Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside is in care of all arrangements.