Alice M. Dahnke, 75, of Grandview, died Oct. 24, 2017, in Sunnyside.

She was born Feb. 27, 1942, in Grant County, N.D.

Viewing and visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at 9 a.m. at the Zillah Cemetery, Zillah.

Those wishing to sign Alice’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.