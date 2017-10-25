Alice M. Dahnke, 75, of Grandview, died Oct. 24, 2017, in Sunnyside.
She was born Feb. 27, 1942, in Grant County, N.D.
Viewing and visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at 9 a.m. at the Zillah Cemetery, Zillah.
