Benton REA flew 301 visitors

— Young and old enjoyed an experience of a lifetime as 301 visitors to the Great Balloon Rally this year took a tethered ride on the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Hot Air Balloon sponsored by Benton Rural Electric Association.

“I was amazed at the turnout,” Benton REA Board President Mike Freepons said. “We only had to turn away a few people because we used all of the available fuel.”

What was scheduled to be a one-hour event turned into almost four hours of free rides.

“It couldn’t have happened without balloon pilot Cheri White’s determination to give everyone in line a ride. And, we had extra help through a donation of fuel from another balloonist,” said Troy Berglund, community development and member relations manager with Benton REA.



During the tethered flights, the balloon’s basket rose up to 25 feet above ground giving its passengers a safe and magnificent view of the surrounding landscape.



Benton REA, a Touchstone Energy cooperative, sponsored the balloon rides in celebration of its 80th Anniversary. With every event the Touchstone Energy Hot Air Balloon attends, Touchstone Energy gives a portion of the sponsorship fees back to the community. As its sponsor, Benton REA let its employees choose which local organization would receive the funds.

