Maria Cazares-Valencia, 85, of Prosser, died Oct. 22, 2017, in Prosser.

She was born March 10, 1932, in Mexico.

Viewing and visitation was from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017 at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.

Funeral service is at noon today, (Oct. 25, 2017) at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. Burial followed at the East Prosser Cemetery under the direction of the Smith Funeral Home.



