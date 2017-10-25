McKay talks schools with City Council

The City Council took care of some business and held a brief budget hearing, but mostly it heard about Sunnyside Schools from Superintendent Kevin McKay Monday evening.

In addition to approving the consent agenda, Council authorized Mayor James Restucci to sign a grant agreement with the Washington State office of Public Defense.

The grant is for the purpose of improving the quality of public defense service in Sunnyside, as well as the state.

Restucci opened the budget hearing at 7:10 p.m. There was no public commentary. He closed the hearing at 7:13 p.m.

The budget hearing will be re-opened at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the next regular council meeting.

“If people want to mail in comments, they have until the 13th to do that,” Restucci said.

The mailing address for the city is 818 E. Edison Ave. Sunnyside, WA 9844.

McKay came to Monday’s meeting to speak about highs and some lows in the school system.

He noted the school district is “proud” of its graduation rate of 90 percent, one of the highest in the state. But no one is happy about the 10 percent of students who don’t graduate, and steps will be taken to change that, he said.

McKay said he and other school officials are convinced the 10 percent can be accounted for by absenteeism. He said Sunnyside is mid to low in state attendance ranking.

McKay said attendance was a point of emphasis at the first meetings with parents this fall.

McKay told the council and a smattering of an audience that the schools are bursting at the seams.

There are 6,781 students in the district, with 1,993 at the high school. The largest middle school, Harrison, has 900 students.

“We don’t have room,” he said. “It’s portables or build.”

A study has been started regarding building and other facilities needs, McKay said, and he invited council members to a community forum which was held last night.

McKay spoke of demographics, saying the Sunnyside enrollment is 92 percent Latino, 84.57 percent poverty level, and 32.97 percent of students are transitional bilingual.

McKay said the district has 887 employees, including 452 certificated personnel.

The district has adopted four general goals:

1 - College and career-ready graduates.

2 - Support of entire families.

3 - Engagement of the community, and

4 - Planning for the future.

In addition to the graduation rate, McKay said the schools are enjoying improvement in every subject in state testing.

McKay said this first year of the Army Jr. Reserve Officer Training Corps has been successful.

“It’s done a world of positive things for the students and the high school,” he said.

Another significant development is the success of Sunnyside’s athletes in the classroom, McKay said.

Combined, all athletes have a better than 3.0 grade-point average. He said the same is happening at the middle school.