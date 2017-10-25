Police arrest 3 on weekend

SUNNYSIDE — Three persons were arrested Saturday and Sunday by the Police Department.
Irma Campos, 23, of 1231 S. 13th St. Sunnyside, was taken into custody for fourth-degree assault.
Evaristo Mireles Sandoval, 32, of 880 Alderdale Road Prosser, was detained for driving without a valid license or a valid Identification.
Andrew Michel Pete Gomez, 40, of 1810 Allen Road Sunnyside, was taken into custody for violation of a domestic violence protection order.
