Public Record

GRANDVIEW POLICE

October 23

Business alarm on Wallace Way.

Assist resident on Pleasant Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on West Wine Country Road.

Property found on West Second Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Grandridge Road.

Information on East Wine Country Road.

Juvenile problem on East Wine Country Road

Non-injury crash on Ela Loop.

Theft on West Second Street.

Noise complaint on Vista Lane at Rocky Ford Lane.

Runaway juvenile on West Fifth Street.

Traffic hazard on Stassen Way at South Euclid Road.

Structure fire on Division Street.

Assist agency on Forsell Road.

GRANGER POLICE

October 23

Assist agency on Forsell Road.

MABTON POLICE

Welfare check on Cedar Street.

Theft on Main Street.

Vehicle prowl on Rose Street.

Suspicious circumstance on Fourth Avenue.

Vehicle theft on Rose Street.

Assault on Rose Street.

Assist agency on Forsell Road.

Domestic disturbance on Cascade Way.

Domestic disturbance on Rose Street.

October 24

Suspicious circumstance on Main Street.

Business alarm on B Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

October 23

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Lincoln Avenue at South 15th Street.

Welfare check on Mint Lane.

Hit and run crash on South Sixth Street.

Trespassing on Parkland Drive.

Assist resident on Van Belle Road.

Assist agency on state Route 241 at SLI.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on Cemetery Road.

Traffic stop on Sunnyside Mabton Road at Alexander.

Assist resident on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on South First Street.

Harassment on North Avenue.

Juvenile problem on South 13th Street.

Assist resident Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on South Sixth Street.

Welfare check on Cemetery Road.

Driving under the influence on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Non-injury crash on East Lincoln Avenue.

Drugs on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on Forsell Road.

Domestic disturbance on Cascade Way.

October 24

Suspicious circumstance on Park Drive.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on South Seventh Street.

Recovered stolen property on South Sixth Street.

WAPATO POLICE

October 23

Theft on West First Street.

Non-injury crash on West Elizabeth Street at North.

Citizen complaint on South Wapato Avenue.

Traffic stop on South Naches Avenue at West First.

Theft on East Third Street.

Injury crash on Campbell Road at Branch Road.

Assist agency on Osborne Road.

Assist agency on East Second Street.

Assist resident on South Wasco Avenue.

Unwanted guest on East Third Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

October 23

Unknown crash on state Route 241 at SLI, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Summit Drive, Grandview.

Animal problem on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Assist resident on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on Smith Road, Zillah.

Assist agency on Forsell Road, Grandview.

October 24

Suspicious circumstance on Midvale Road, Mabton.

ZILLAH POLICE

October 23

Unknown crash on state Route 22 at East Branch Road.

Vehicle prowl on Second Avenue.

Unknown crash on Rentschler Lane.

Assist agency on Miles Drive.

Assist agency on Forsell Road.