Shooters on the run

— The two men who shot at Washington State Patrol trooper Nate Dawson near here Monday night were still on the loose late yesterday.

The State Patrol said no suspect in the attempted murder had been located despite a massive search effort Monday night and all day Tuesday.

For a moment it seemed the search had moved to Mabton when local police and Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies converged there.

State Patrol Chris Thorsen said his agency knew of something happening in Mabton, but it was not related to their manhunt.

The shooting involving trooper Dawson happened at 9:08 p.m. Monday. Dawson was making a traffic stop.

Instead of stopping, the car bolted, and a chase with speeds of more than 100 MPH ensued. It ended when the suspect vehicle entered a driveway along Forsell Road about six minutes later.

Then the shooting started. Two suspects fired at Dawson with an unknown type of weapons. Dawson wasn’t hit, but his cruiser was hit several times.

The front end of the car and the windshield were damaged, along with the in-car computer.

Dawson waited for backup. That included dogs, the Yakima Police Department SWAT Team, all within a multi-agency response team.

The dog tracked the suspects to a shop on the back of the property. A remote-controlled robot was sent in, but no one was found.

The manhunt was suspended until yesterday morning because it was difficult operating in the dark.

Regarding the activity in Mabton, Police Chief Phin Haglin said it was a reaction to what was happening on Forsell Road. Police were not looking for the suspects in Mabton.

“We coordinated with the schools to make sure our kids got home safely from school,” Haglin said. “We had no idea where those two guys might go. We just wanted to make sure the kids were safe.”