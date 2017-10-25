Teachers picket School Board meeting Monday

— Teacher contract negotiations between the Mabton Education Association and the Mabton School Board remain at a standstill.

Association president Will Schmick said yesterday the hang-ups remain teacher safety and compensation for extra time worked.

A phone call to Mabton Superintendent and negotiator Minerva Morales was not returned. She has said in the past she will not comment on negotiations.

The teachers did a little protesting Monday. About 60 people picketed at the administration office before a school board meeting, and many of them attended the meeting, Schmick said.

About a report that the teachers are demanding a 17 percent raise, Schmick said that number was the start of negotiating.

Regarding teacher safety, Schmick said the contract offered by the district includes wording that would allow students expelled from other districts for weapons violations to come to Mabton. He said teachers want it clear no such thing could happen.

Schmick said the teachers are still adamant about 14 days of additional pay to compensate for time worked away from the classroom.

That would bring the total of extra days to 28. Schmick said some districts pay 40 extra days and more.

“We just want our district to be competitive,” Schmick said. “We keep losing good teachers because we are not competitive.”