Two men arrested in robbery

— Two 18-year-old lower valley men made their preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Monday on first-degree robbery charges relating to an incident in Sunnyside last Friday.

Arrested were Victor M. Camacho of Zillah and Matthew Steven Newberry of Sunnyside.

They were being held in Yakima County Jail under a $20,000 bond. According to the court clerk, Camacho posted bail and was released, pending further court proceedings.

According to Officer Ausland’s charging narrative, he was dispatched to 1130 S. 10th St. at about 10 p.m. Friday to a reported robbery.

Ausland was advised that two males with a gun had fled north on 10th. Officers converged on the area.

According to Ausland, Officer Tucker located the suspects and was able to detain one, Newberry, while Camacho continued to run.

Camacho was located at 910 Harrison Ave. by Officers Lemmon and Ortiz and taken into custody.

Lemmon also retrieved a BB gun pistol within about 10 feet of Camacho.

While the two teens were taken to the Sunnyside Jail, Ausland went to speak with the victim, Glory A. Donan, 37.

“Glory was almost hysterical when I contacted her and was crying,” Ausland said.

Ausland transported Donan to the police station, where she provided a recorded statement.

“She said the two suspects came up to her and pointed a gun at her, asking her for her purse,” Ausland said.

Donan told Ausland she heard a car coming and tried to get its attention. The suspects then fled northward, she told Ausland.

“She said the thinner one, Victor, was the one that had the gun, while the heavier one, Matthew, stood by with his face covered,” Ausland said.

“Glory believed the pistol to be real and was afraid for her life,” he added.

Ausland, interviewed Newberry and, post-Miranda, Newberry told him he and Camacho planned to “jack” someone. Ausland said Newberry told him he and Camacho followed Donan and stopped her where she said they had.

“Matthew said Victor had the BB gun out and asked for her purse while he stood by watching with a shirt over his face,” Ausland said. “He said when she didn’t give the purse, the two fled northbound until they were caught by police.”

Ausland interviewed Camacho and said Camacho kept changing his story and contradicting himself.

“Eventually he stated he and Matthew agreed to rob Glory but that Matthew was the one who had the gun and did the talking,” Ausland said.

Yesterday afternoon, Police Cmdr. Scott Bailey said both men were charged with first-degree robbery. The type of gun did not mitigate the charge.

“They intended to scare her with the gun, and they did that,” Bailey said.

There was some confusion about the charges against Camacho yesterday afternoon. It appeared for a while that first-degree robbery had been dropped.

His information could not be located because he wasn’t on the inmate roster.

But the court clerk found it and said the charge for him was the same as for Newberry. He had posted the $20,000 and was released.