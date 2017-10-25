Vancouver man arrested at Rodeway Inn following chase

— A Vancouver man learned Saturday afternoon just what “long arm of the law” means.

According to Washington State Patrol trooper Eric M. Wittlake’s incident report, Rene Hernandez Castillo, 34, got away from his high-speed pursuit but was arrested shortly afterward by local police.

The chase started after Wittlake attempted to stop a car with no front license plate northbound on state Highway 241 at about 4:28 p.m.

On routine patrol, Wittlake was at the Allen Road stop sign at 241, waiting to make a turn onto the highway. He noticed the missing plate and pulled in behind the car.

Wittlake remained in position while he ran a check on license plate BFV4765 at the rear of a white Dodge Stratus sedan.

At Yakima Valley Highway, the Dodge made a left turn, and Wittlake followed, both heading west. Wittlake activated his emergency lights, but the Dodge did not stop.

“I observed the defendant accelerate and pass a silver SUV on the right shoulder,” Wittlake said

Through radio communications, learned quickly of the chase.

Wittlake, noting the road was wet with rainy conditions, said the defendant continued westward on Yakima Valley Highway. He estimated speeds of up to 70 MPH. And the defendant ran a red light, Wittlake said.

At Factory Road, Wittlake said, the defendant turned right and immediately turned left, crossing all lanes of roadway back onto Yakima Valley Highway.

Heading west again, the defendant drove the left-turn lane to pass the traffic, Wittlake said.

Traffic was stopped at Edison as the vehicle raced through the 16th Avenue intersection. Wittlake ended the chase because of heavy traffic. Two minutes had gone by.

Wittlake shut down his emergency lights and continued at normal patrol speeds on Yakima Valley Highway.

Momentarily, Wittlake was advised by police they had found the car at the Rodeway Inn just ahead on Yakima Valley Highway.

“I observed Sunnyside Police Officer Porter had the suspect in custody,” Wittlake said.

The driver was identified, and a driver’s check revealed an active felony warrant for escaping community custody.

Wittlake said Castillo’s breath indicated use of intoxicants. He noted an “alcohol bottle” behind the driver’s sea and a marijuana pipe on the center console.

Blood was drawn from Castillo at Astria Sunnyside Hospital for drug testing. Then he was transported by Wittlake to Yakima County Jail.

Castillo was booked for the warrant and was charged with DUI and eluding.