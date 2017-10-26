Driver who died on SLI Road from Lynden

— The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a truck driver killed Monday morning in a crash of SLI Road, formerly Sunnyside Land Investment Road.

Tyler Hardy, 26, of Lynden, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 11:20 a.m. According to a police report, Hardy’s tractor-trailer drifted slowly off the roadway, over an embankment and overturned.

The tanker trailer crushed the truck cab, killing Hardy, the report said.

“It is not known at this time if the truck driver was drowsy or if his attention was diverted elsewhere,” the police report said, noting there were no indications he was avoiding a road hazard.

The truck impacted a power pole, bringing lines down to the ground around the crash scene and in the adjacent apple orchard.

Benton Rural Electric Association crews were called to the scene to de-energize the lines, allowing responders to remove Hardy’s body and later the wreckage.