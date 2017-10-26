Follow money trail in politics

The Public Disclosure Commission will launch the final piece in a new suite of tools for exploring and analyzing data on money in state and local politics Thursday.

The release of the latest addition – a replacement for the current Search the Database and View Reports features – marks the culmination of a year-long project that overhauled how the PDC delivers information about campaigns and lobbyists to the public.

The project represents the biggest improvement to the agency’s data access systems since 2008.

“The PDC’s mission has always been to help Washingtonians make informed decisions about the influence of money in the political process,” said Commissioner David Ammons. “Fulfilling that mission depends on not only robust disclosure, but also easy and meaningful access to the information. These upgrades are a huge step in that direction.”

Commission staff will demonstrate the new features for the commission and public at a special commission meeting today at the Commission office at 711 Capitol Way South, Suite 206 in Olympia.

The new database search will provide one-stop searching for most inquiries about candidates, political committees, independent expenditures, lawmaker surplus accounts, and state lobbying activity.

The improved interface will be more intuitive, functional and accessible to the average voter. Gone are the “funnel” filters that sometimes stymied users of the old system, and users will no longer lose their place if they hit the “back” button.

The new functionality also will be integrated with other recent additions to the commission’s website, including Campaign Explorer’s accordion-style menu of races and the Campaigns in Your Voting District filter that allows commission homepage visitors to focus their searches on the races appearing on their own ballots.

All three are part of the agency’s Next Generation Data Access Project, which celebrated its first milestone in March when the commission made more than 5 million records available on a new Open Data Catalog.