Knights to host Liberty Christian

— The Sunnyside Christian girls volleyball team will play their final home game of the season today.

The Knights (11-8) host Liberty Christian (1-11) for senior night, recognizing this year’s senior players.

Junior-varsity plays at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.

Today’s game is also a fundraising event for breast cancer awareness.

Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game.