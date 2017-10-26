Knights to host Liberty Christian

SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside Christian girls volleyball team will play their final home game of the season today.
The Knights (11-8) host Liberty Christian (1-11) for senior night, recognizing this year’s senior players.
Junior-varsity plays at 5 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.
Today’s game is also a fundraising event for breast cancer awareness.
Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game.
