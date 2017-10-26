Memorial Plaza gets two walls

— The Jerry Taylor Memorial Plaza received its 11th and 12th monuments yesterday, leaving only 30 to go.

That makes Sunnyside’s tribute to America’s fighting men and women about one-fourth complete. It may take another 20 years to finish, Sunnyside American Legion Post Cmdr. Greg Schlieve said.

The American Legion Post is responsible for the memorial plaza. It took on the task in 2006 after the city agreed to provide one full block of the divider on 9th St.

But the history of the plaza goes way back to 1972 and the death of a popular American Legion member who everyone knew as Major Crowe.

Most of the members then didn’t know his real name, Schlieve said, but they knew he had participated in World War I and World War II.

Major Crowe was, at the time, the state commander of Barracks 565, a World War I veterans organization.

“His death was like a wakeup call,” Schlieve said. “Members came to the realization there was no memorial for vets of the two world wars.”

That led to the start of what is now one of the biggest memorial plazas anywhere.

Veterans of Foreign Wars members Gordon Rausch, an engineer, designed the plaza. It included numerous rose bushes and trees. Schlieve said the plaza got its first monument, at the north end, in 1977.

Then Jerry Taylor, a one-time American Legion Post commander and city mayor, died in 1999.

“The name was changed to the Jerry Taylor Veterans Memorial Plaza to honor him,” Schlieve said.

But not a lot happened at the plaza for its first 35 years. In 2006, American Legion Cmdr. Walter George revived talk of finishing the plaza.

He asked Schlieve to head a committee that would make it happen. Except for Schlieve, all the committee members have died.

That same year, the Legion convinced the city to give the Legion domain over the plaza. Schlieve redesigned the plaza with no rose bushes or trees. It would be a plaza of memorial walls.

But this bold plan was going to take a lot of money, and he economic downturn of 2008 held things up. Finally, starting in 2011, the groundwork for the plaza was done over 3-4 years.

The roses were taken out, water and electrical lines and new curbing were installed and new asphalt was laid. The floor of the plaza was made of decorative pavers. Also installed were foundations for 42 memorial walls.

“We did it in phases. We didn’t have the money to do it all at once,” Schlieve said.

“When it’s done, there will be a black circle of six granite walls,” he added. “Members are already calling it Stonehenge.”

Schlieve said the American Legion estimated the finished plaza will cost $1.5 million. So far it has spent $350,000.

Part of the money comes from $300 donations people make to have a veteran’s plaque placed on one of the gray walls.

The rest of it is all from private non-plaque donations.

“People just giving us a check,” Schlieve said.

The gray memorial walls, which honor individual veterans, come from Stone Mountain, Georgia, sight of a famous Civil War mountain carving. The polished black granite walls come northern India.

“It’s the same granite that was used for the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C.,” Schlieve said. “That’s real gold lettering on the black granite.”

The plaza is turning out to be more than even the American Legion members imagined.

Every American war, dating back to the Civil War, is represented at the plaza. It includes the names of two Global War on Terror vets.

“People from all over the United States have come here to buy plaques,” Schlieve said. “We have some Civil War vets on the wall, and they never came here. They never came west of the Mississippi.”

There are plaques for British soldiers who fought in World War II.

A while back, the Paralyzed Veterans of America called. They were looking for a place to memorialize some of their staff as they were dying.

A representative came to view the plaza. Later, the Paralyzed veterans ordered four plaques, and more may be ordered.

The plaza will eventually have 20 gray walls. The next one will be on its way soon. There are only eight places left on it for name plaques.

The plaza is a place of honor, Schlieve said. It’s also a place of history.

In case you have a deep Interest in such matters, the Yakima Valley’s newest war memorial, at Zillah, will be dedicated Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., the time and date of the World War I Armistice.

Zillah’s memorial, too, is shaping up to be a dazzling masterpiece that honors war heroes and preserves history.