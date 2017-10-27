It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Charlotte Elise (Read) Rasmussen on Oct. 23, 2017.

After receiving a good morning kiss from her husband and her youngest son, Charlotte took hold of her mother’s hand and was lead to heaven.

Charlotte was born Dec. 6, 1930, in Des Moines, Iowa to Walter and Elsie Read. She married Dean Rasmussen Sept. 16, 1952, in St. Charles, Idaho and were later sealed in the Logan, Utah temple. They celebrated their 65th anniversary this September.

Dean entered the Air Force and they were assigned to Larson Air Base in Moses Lake, in 1954 where their first son, Marvin, was born. After leaving the service in 1956, Dean and Charlotte moved to Sunnyside where Dean practiced dentistry for 36 years. Daughters, Dawn and Laura, and son Alan were born in Sunnyside.

Charlotte was a wonderful homemaker. She always said she wanted to be there when the children returned home from school, and she usually met them with fresh baked cookies. She was a great cook and baker. There were always good smells coming from her kitchen. Mom made the best birthday cakes, always decorated with the birthday person’s recent hobbies or interests incorporated.

Mom was our greatest cheerleader. She went to football games, basketball games, soccer games, tennis matches, swimming lessons, horse shows, baseball games, and softball games in all kinds of weather. She went to band concerts, piano recitals, plays, and graduations. She loved and supported us kids and grandkids in everything we did.

Grandma played the piano beautifully and she accompanied grandsons Chris and Cameron on their violins at several family functions. For many years, she and Laura would play “O Holy Night” before Christmas as a piano-organ duet.

Charlotte had other hobbies besides feeding us. She was a knitter, and many of us have hand knitted afghans made by her. She made dolls, crafts of all types and sewed many outfits for us when we were kids. She liked jigsaw puzzles, crossword puzzles, reading and watching the Food Network. Charlotte was a die-hard Seahawk and Mariner fan even through all the tough years.

Charlotte and Dean bought a cabin at Twin Lakes the year Dean retired and enjoyed many years fishing there. There were some great family get-togethers there.

Charlotte and Dean also traveled together. They went to Hawaii several times, cruised through the Caribbean and Mexico. They joined the Holiday Ramblers motor home club and enjoyed many trips with the group. Branson, Mo., Canada, Alaska, California, Minnesota, Oregon, Nevada were among their destinations. The kids always thought it was funny to have Mom and Dad pack up the motorhome and go to Toppenish or Prosser for several days for a rally with the same enthusiasm as a longer trip.

Charlotte was proceeded in death by her grandparents, parents, and brother Donald Read. She was also preceeded by her Uncle Worth and Aunt Elsa Read and Uncle Earl and Aunt Helen Brustad who were very important and special to her.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Dean of Sunnyside, children: Marvin (Kay) Rasmussen of Spokane, Dawn Rasmussen of Sunnyside, Laura (John) Reid of Sunnyside, and Alan (Jacque) Rasmussen of Quincy; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Christopher (Lindsay) Rasmussen and daughter, Cora; Cameron (Kaci) Rasmussen and daughter, Victoria; Ciara (Blake) Van Dyke and arriving in November, daughter Kynley; Mitchell and Claire Reid; Grant (Brianne) Reeves and children Cadence, Cy, Hank, and Cal; Kayce (Mark) Matthey and children Karson, Konner, and Madelyn; and Matt and Tayrn White.

Charlotte, Mom, Grandma, and great-Grandma – you are loved and missed by all of us. We all loved you so much.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memorial of Charlotte may be made to the charity of your choice. Those wishing to sign Charlotte’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.