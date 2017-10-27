Clair Johnson and Nellice Johnson

On June 23, 1933, Clair Wendell Johnson, 84, was born in St. Paul, MN to Eric “Ven” and Melba Johnson.

On March 6, 1944, Patricia Nellice Johnson (Harris), 73, was born to Nelson and Opal Harris in Ocean Side, CA. On May 29, 2017, Nellice, living in Sunnyside, departed from her friends and family to go home. A short time later, on a cool fall Tennessee afternoon on Oct. 22, 2017, Clair was finally able to join her.

Between these very separate events, Clair and Nellice had a life together. They moved through adventures taking them from the wilderness of Alaska as a new married couple and new parents, to Minnesota where together, they raised their family bringing their three children to adulthood.

Their last trek on this side brought them to Washington State where they lived in the small rural community of Sunnyside. They were consistent in their ability to be part of a community. Members of a church congregation, community organizations, and various social organizations, their vocation was to give. They will be missed but remembered. They are gone from us now but waiting and their legacy will continue for generations to come.

They leave behind many who miss them. Their oldest son Ven and his wife Andrea Johnson of Tennessee, their other son Dell Johnson and fiancée Andrea, daughter Kris Hayden (Johnson) and husband Dwayne, all of Washington State and their six grandchildren, Jordin, Aaron, Eric, Molly, Hunter and Kyle.

Clair and Nellice’s family appreciate your prayers and words of encouragement and ask that in lieu of flowers or memorials, you to contribute to the Alzheimer’s Association.