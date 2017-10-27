One injured in ultralight crash

— One person was injured when an ultralight aircraft crashed near here yesterday morning.

Yakima Valley Fire District No. 5 Capt. George Saenz reported that it appeared the aircraft struck a power line and came down.

According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, pilot William Nelson, 65, of Prosser, and his passenger — perhaps a student flier — were flying over a crop circle and lost altitude.

The aircraft’s paraglider wing and its cart cockpit got caught in a power line, causing the ultralight to plummet the rest of the way to the ground..

Nelson was not hurt.

His passenger, who was not identified, fractured his arm. That person was taken by ambulance to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland.

Saenz said three firefighters responded to the 9:02 a.m. call to 305 Fisher Road.

Assisting agencies included Mabton Police, Benton Rural Electric Association and Prosser Ambulance.

There was no fire.

Except for an incident like this, paramotoring aircraft are among the safest aircraft. They usually fly at speeds of 25 mph at less than 500 feet altitude.

Saenz estimated the damage to the ultralight is about $1,500.