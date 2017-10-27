Sunnyside Grid Kids advance to semi-finals

— Two Sunnyside youth football teams are heading into the Grid Kids semifinals undefeated tomorrow.

The C-Black and B-Black teams will hit the field at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., respectively, at the Sozo Sports Complex.

The C-Black team, 9 years olds, will face La Salle Lightning on Field No. 2. The B-Black team, 11 year olds, will play Ellensburg Grey on Field No. 4.

“Both our squads are undefeated,” coach Ralph Chadis said Friday. “Our chances are looking really good.”

Chadis was speaking of the Sunnyside teams’ potential to advance to their respective Grid Kids title games Nov. 4.

“We’re going for the whole Kit and Kaboodle,” he said.

The Sunnyside teams earned semi-final berths last weekend.

The C-Black team defeated West Valley Scouts in a double overtime, 18-12, to advance. The team is coached by Oscar Hernandez, Chadis and Joe Luther.

The B-Black team won a “decisive victory” over Yakima Eagles, 13-0, to advance. The team is coached by Reuben Reyes, Danny Gonzalez, Jose Gonzalez and Meldron Reyes.

“We’re the last two undefeated teams,” Chadis said.