Taking on the Chief Kamiakin staff

Photo by Roger Harnack
Chief Kamiakin Elementary School students and staff squared off in a game of hoops last night to raise money for student government. Pictured, student Ebony Ramirez, right, goes flying backwards after leaping for a rebound as Andre Rodriguez looks up-court. Playing with the staff team, Ramirez wasn’t able to help teachers enough, as the student team held on to win.
